Russian Defense Minister Requests More Vessels With Kalibr, Zirkon Missiles for Navy

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu requested on Monday that the number of the Russian Navy's combat vessels equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles and Zirkon hypersonic missiles be increased

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu requested on Monday that the number of the Russian Navy's combat vessels equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles and Zirkon hypersonic missiles be increased.

"It is necessary to increase the number of the Russian Navy's off-shore maritime zone vessels, including those equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles and Zirkon hypersonic missiles," Shoigu said at a teleconference.

Apart from that, it is necessary to diversify the range of unmanned drones, robotized systems and weapons based on new physical principles, the defense minister added.