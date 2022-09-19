UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Presents Evidence Of US Biological Activity In Ukraine - Official

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry in Geneva has presented evidence of the US military-biological activity in Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

Kirillov recalled that a meeting of the Biological Weapons Convention was held in Geneva from September 5-9 over violation by the United States and Ukraine of Articles I and IV, which was initiated by Russia.

"The participants of the meeting received copies of real documents previously mentioned by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, as well as material evidence confirming the implementation of work on military-biological programs in Ukraine, for consideration," Kirillov said.

According to the Russian defense official, members of other delegations had no doubts in the authenticity of the submitted documents.

