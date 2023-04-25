UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Culture Minister Resigns To Head State Russian Museum

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Alla Manilova has been granted her request to resign as Russian Deputy Minister of Culture and instead take charge of the State Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg, the Russian Culture Ministry said on Tuesday

"On the instruction of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Culture Alla Manilova is relieved of her post.

This decision is due to a personal request made by Alla Manilova. She was appointed Director General of the State Russian Museum," the culture ministry said in a statement.

Manilova, who had served as a State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Culture since 2018, will be replaced by Nadezhda Prepodobnaya.

The prime minister has also promoted Andrey Malyshev, a ministry official who used to oversee state funding, as another Deputy Minister of Culture.

