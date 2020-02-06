Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses South Caucasus With EU, UN, OSCE Officials

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko discussed the situation in the South Caucasus with representatives of the European Union, the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) during consultations in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, UN envoy to the Geneva International Discussions Ayse Cihan Sultanoglu and Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the South Caucasus Rudolf Michalka attended the meeting.

"An exchange of views on regional security in the context of the negotiations in the framework of the Geneva discussions on security and stability in the Caucasus took place.

Extra attention was paid to the situation in the Georgian-South Ossetian border area. Further possible steps aimed at de-escalating tensions between Georgia and South Ossetia were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

The Geneva consultations on security and stability in the South Caucasus were established after the five-day military confrontation between Georgia and the breakaway republic of South Ossetia in August 2008. Representatives of Russia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Georgia and the United States, as well as observers from the UN, the EU and the OSCE, are taking part in the negotiations.