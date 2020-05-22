Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Ready to Meet With US Special Envoy on Arms Control

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he was ready for a meeting with Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he was ready for a meeting with Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.

"We have confirmed our readiness to this meeting face-to-face," Ryankov said and expressed hope that the coronavirus-liked restrictions would not last too long encroaching upon the time directly ahead of the termination date of the New START Treaty.

The Wall Street Journal reported recently that the meeting on New START was likely to take place in Vienna.