Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Pandemic, US Return To WHO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Pandemic, US Return to WHO

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, the return of the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, the return of the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ambassador informed about the decision of the Joe Biden administration to rejoin the Paris Agreement, as well as the cancellation of the decision of the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties agreed that the fight against such challenges as the climate change and the coronavirus pandemic is an important item on the international agenda and that they can be overcome only through consolidated efforts.

The conversation took place on Friday at the initiative of the US side, it noted.

