Russian Diplomat Arrives in UK Foreign Office to Discuss Skripal Case - Embassy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik on Tuesday that Minister-Counsellor Ivan Volodin arrived in the UK Foreign Office to discuss new developments in the Salisbury poisoning probe.

Earlier in the day, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network confirmed authorizing charges against the third suspect in the Salisbury poisoning attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The suspect is allegedly a member of the Russian military intelligence service. Reuters reported, citing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman, that the Foreign Office intended to discuss the issue with Russian diplomats.

"Yes, Ivan Alexeevich (Volodin) is already in the Foreign Office," the Russian embassy said.