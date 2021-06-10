Russian Diplomat Points to Importance of Ensuring Iranian Oil Return to Market

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russia believes that ensuring conditions for Iranian oil return to market is one of the key components of the agreement on the nuclear deal that is currently under preparation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting negotiations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commission since April. In late May, the fifth round of negotiations started, which the head of the Russian delegation, Mikhail Ulyanov, believes could become the final one.

"I assume that one of the main components of the forthcoming agreement is ensuring conditions for Iranian oil return to the global market," Ryabkov said.

"Now we are talking about returning to full implementation of the JCPOA in the form it was concluded in 2015. We face both political and technical difficulties. With regards to sanctions, these difficulties are related to the fact that in parallel with introducing restrictions on the Iranian economy in the period after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Washington introduced additional sanctions unrelated to the JCPOA under another pretext," Ryabkov added.

According to the Russian diplomat, negotiators in Vienna currently focus on "to what extent various sanctions can be lifted and which reciprocal steps Tehran should take."