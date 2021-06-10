UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Points To Importance Of Ensuring Iranian Oil Return To Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Russian Diplomat Points to Importance of Ensuring Iranian Oil Return to Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russia believes that ensuring conditions for Iranian oil return to market is one of the key components of the agreement on the nuclear deal that is currently under preparation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting negotiations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commission since April. In late May, the fifth round of negotiations started, which the head of the Russian delegation, Mikhail Ulyanov, believes could become the final one.

"I assume that one of the main components of the forthcoming agreement is ensuring conditions for Iranian oil return to the global market," Ryabkov said.

"Now we are talking about returning to full implementation of the JCPOA in the form it was concluded in 2015. We face both political and technical difficulties. With regards to sanctions, these difficulties are related to the fact that in parallel with introducing restrictions on the Iranian economy in the period after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Washington introduced additional sanctions unrelated to the JCPOA under another pretext," Ryabkov added.

According to the Russian diplomat, negotiators in Vienna currently focus on "to what extent various sanctions can be lifted and which reciprocal steps Tehran should take."

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear Oil Vienna Tehran April May 2015 Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin to present Economic Survey 2021 toda ..

7 minutes ago

Tea has become a necessity, taxes should be reduce ..

11 minutes ago

Minister of State for Defence receives GCC Secreta ..

12 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Its Largest Global Cyber Security and ..

14 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Its Largest Global Cyber Security and ..

19 minutes ago

Enjoy the best PSL Deals with OPPO

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.