Russian Eastern Military District Troops Undergo Sudden Combat Readiness Checkup - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:52 AM

A sudden checkup of combat readiness is being conducted among troops of Russia's Eastern Military District, the defense ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) A sudden checkup of combat readiness is being conducted among troops of Russia's Eastern Military District, the defense ministry said on Friday.

"Planned activities for the winter period of troop training continue in Russian armed forces. As part of preparations for the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise, the troops of the Eastern Military District are undergoing a surprise checkup of combat readiness," the ministry said in a statement, adding it will allow to assess the readiness to perform tasks after regrouping over long distances across Russia.

Particular attention will be paid to assessing the capabilities of the state transport infrastructure to ensure the transportation of troops on time, the statement read, adding that in the designated areas, air defense forces units will have to work out a wide range of tasks for organizing comprehensive support and perform control and test exercises in combat training with tactical exercises and live firing at remote firing ranges.

