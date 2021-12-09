UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Calls US Senator's Words About Nuclear Weapons Irresponsible

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:10 AM

Russian Embassy Calls US Senator's Words About Nuclear Weapons Irresponsible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the United States called the statements by US Republican Senator Roger Wicker about the possible use of nuclear weapons against Russia because of reports of an alleged escalation at the Ukrainian border irresponsible and ill-considered.

The embassy noted that earlier, in an interview with Fox news, Wicker, commenting on the situation related to the internal Ukrainian crisis, recommended that US President Joe Biden, in the event of an aggravation of the situation, not rule out the possibility of military action, including preventive use of nuclear weapons against Russia.

"Such statements are irresponsible. We advise all the unenlightened to read the joint statement of the Presidents of Russia and the United States of June 16, 2021 thoroughly. This document reaffirms the two countries' commitment to the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the embassy said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States June Border Event All

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

56 minutes ago
 Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

8 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the find ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the findings of its GHG Emissions Inve ..

8 hours ago
 UAE University registered a patent for an electric ..

UAE University registered a patent for an electric mask to get rid of viruses

8 hours ago
 UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GC ..

UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GCC-ASEAN economic cooperation

8 hours ago
 UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.