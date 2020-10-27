UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Criticizes Proposed Visa Restrictions For Journalists In US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:40 AM

Russian Embassy Criticizes Proposed Visa Restrictions for Journalists in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Russian Embassy to the United States criticized the proposed US visa restrictions for journalists, saying that, in line with the principle of reciprocity, they could harm US journalists abroad.

"The novelties proposed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in order to revise 'I' visa issuance procedures significantly complicate the professional duties of foreign journalists in the United States. In particular, the limitation of the period of stay for foreign media employees to 240 days (with the possibility of extension up to 480 days) will not allow them to consistently cover local events. They will have to leave the United States for a considerable time to obtain a new visa," the embassy said in a comment sent to the US government portal regulations.

gov as part of the public debate.

"The unjustified complication of bureaucratic procedures and the creation of artificial barriers for the normal work of foreign journalists do not correspond with the concepts of freedom of speech and equal access to information. The reasons for implementation of such decisions are also not clear, which makes it impossible to assess their practical significance. Moreover, based on the principle of reciprocity in international relations, the measures proposed by the DHS could negatively affect the work of American reporters abroad," it said.

Related Topics

Russia United States Visa Media Government

Recent Stories

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

2 hours ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

4 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

4 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

5 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED120.1 million i ..

5 hours ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.