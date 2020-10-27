Russian Embassy Criticizes Proposed Visa Restrictions for Journalists in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Russian Embassy to the United States criticized the proposed US visa restrictions for journalists, saying that, in line with the principle of reciprocity, they could harm US journalists abroad.

"The novelties proposed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in order to revise 'I' visa issuance procedures significantly complicate the professional duties of foreign journalists in the United States. In particular, the limitation of the period of stay for foreign media employees to 240 days (with the possibility of extension up to 480 days) will not allow them to consistently cover local events. They will have to leave the United States for a considerable time to obtain a new visa," the embassy said in a comment sent to the US government portal regulations.

gov as part of the public debate.

"The unjustified complication of bureaucratic procedures and the creation of artificial barriers for the normal work of foreign journalists do not correspond with the concepts of freedom of speech and equal access to information. The reasons for implementation of such decisions are also not clear, which makes it impossible to assess their practical significance. Moreover, based on the principle of reciprocity in international relations, the measures proposed by the DHS could negatively affect the work of American reporters abroad," it said.