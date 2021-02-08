(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Berlin said that Germany's decision to expel Russian diplomat was "openly confrontational," they will be given "adequate and proportionate response.," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

"We regret that lately Berlin has been increasingly resorting to openly confrontational gestures towards Russia. Any unfriendly manifestations will continue to receive adequate and proportionate responses," the embassy said, confirming that it had received a note of declaration of one of its employees persona non grata.

"We regard this decision as groundless and unfriendly step that does not contribute to the positive development of Russian-German relations. We express our resolute protest in this regard," the statement says.

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry declared the employee of the Russian Embassy in Berlin persona non grata in response to Russia's similar decision of February 5. Russia previously expelled several EU diplomats, including an employee of the German embassy in Moscow, over their participation in unauthorized rallies.