Russian Federation Council to Go Through Procedures for New Regions Promptly - Matviyenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) All the necessary procedures for the entry of new subjects into the Russian Federation will be approved by the Federation Council legislatively in an expeditious manner in the near future, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"I hope that in the coming days we will complete the officially established procedures and confirm them by the decision of the upper chamber," she said on the air of Rossiya 24.