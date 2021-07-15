Russian Fighter Jets Escort 3 US Air Force B-52H Strategic Bombers Over Bering Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russian fighter jets escorted three US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers over the Bering Sea on Thursday, the Russian National Defense Control Center said.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian airspace control devices detected three air targets approaching the Russian airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea.

"To identify air targets and prevent illegal entrance to the Russian airspace, two pairs of MiG-31 and Su-35 fighters from the air defense forces of the Eastern Military District took off," the center said.

The crews of Russian fighters identified the air targets as B-52H strategic bombers of the US Air Force Global Strikes Command and escorted them over the Bering Sea, the center said, adding that the illegal entrance to the country's airspace was prevented.