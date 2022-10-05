Russian Finance Ministry Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Maturing in 2042

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2042 in rubles.

The paying agent for Eurobonds ” NCO JSC National Settlement Depository ” received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 4.

9 billion rubles ($84.4 million), the ministry said.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Ministry of Finance in full," the ministry added.