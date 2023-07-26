Russian Forces Advance in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Russian military has advanced in the Serhiivka area of the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the Russian forces repelled four attacks in this direction, and Ukrainian troops lost over 190 soldiers in the past 24 hours.

"In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, units ...

continued offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Serhiivka of the Luhansk People's Republic. The advance was up to three kilometers (1.8 miles) along the front and 2700 meters in the depth of the enemy's defense," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that Russian troops are conducting successful offensive in the Kupyansk direction as well, where units are now holding better positions, while Ukraine's military casualties amounted to 135 soldiers in the past 24 hours.