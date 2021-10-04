- Home
- Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer of North Macedonian Embassy Persona Non Grata
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:57 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it declared a staffer of the North Macedonian embassy persona non grata as a response to a similar move against a Russian diplomat that Skopje made in August.
"On October 4,� (Olivera) Chaushevska-Dimovska, North Macedonia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Russia, was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry and received a ministerial note saying that a staffer of the North Macedonian embassy in Moscow was declared persona non grata. This measure is a response to North Macedonia's unsubstantiated decision to declare a diplomat from the Russian embassy in Skopje persona non grata, made in August," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.