Russian Foreign Ministry Forms New List of Repatriation Flights to Evacuate Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia has planned several more export charter flights from Goa and Bali, while logistics for repatriating Russian nationals from Latin American countries are currently being worked on, the country's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"A decision has been made on the formation of export flights from Tunisia, Athens, Amman, Dubai, Bishkek, Rome, New York, Delhi, Beirut. Several more flights are planned to Goa and from Denpasar [city in Bali]. A working group under the auspices of Rosaviatsiya [Russia's air transportation watchdog] is working on the logistics for flights to Latin America," Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Rosaviatsiya said on Wednesday that more than 182,000 Russians have returned from abroad since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 4,850,000, with over 329,000 deaths and more than 1,897,000 recoveries.