Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US For Urging Iran To Abandon Legitimate Global Interests

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US for Urging Iran to Abandon Legitimate Global Interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the United States on Tuesday for urging Iran to make groundless concessions, including to abandon its legitimate global interests, stressing that Washington's policy could trigger regional destabilization.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's comment came just one day after Washington introduced new sanctions targeting Iran and its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as his associates. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that the United States would impose later this week sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as well.

"Moscow is concerned as it watches the United States escalating tensions around Iran for more than a year already. Putting forward unsubstantiated accusations against it and leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on ensuring the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program, Washington consistently boosts mass sanction pressure and provocative activities, including in the military sphere.

While Tehran's nuclear activity is absolutely peaceful and is fully controlled by the International Atomic Energy Agency, [the United States] urges it to make groundless concessions, including to de facto abandon its absolutely legitimate global interests," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

There is an impression that Washington is "burning bridges" despite its own claims of being committed to dialogue with Tehran, the ministry added.

"Russia is in full solidarity with the friendly people of Iran and its government. The US leadership should think about what its reckless policy toward this country could result in. It can result not only in destabilization in the Near and the middle East, but it can also undermine the entire system of the global security," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

