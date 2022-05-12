The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday that it had summoned Dutch Charge d'Affaires to Moscow Martijn Elgersma to protest over illegal commercial activities on the territory of the Dutch Consulate General in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday that it had summoned Dutch Charge d'Affaires to Moscow Martijn Elgersma to protest over illegal commercial activities on the territory of the Dutch Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

"On May 12, Charge d'Affaires of the Netherlands in Russia Martijn Elgersma was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry ... (he) was strongly protested in connection with illegal commercial activities on the territory of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in St. Petersburg," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the ministry pointed to the need to take comprehensive measures to prevent violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963, the statement added.