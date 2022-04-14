UrduPoint.com

Russian Gold Miner Sees Shares Tumble On War Fallout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Russian gold miner sees shares tumble on war fallout

Shares in Petropavlovsk, the London-listed Russian gold miner indirectly hit by sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, collapsed Thursday as it fights for survival

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Shares in Petropavlovsk, the London-listed Russian gold miner indirectly hit by sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, collapsed Thursday as it fights for survival.

Shares tumbled by about 25 percent in mid-afternoon London trade as the company revealed the appointment of restructuring specialists to explore selling assets.

The stock has shed almost 90 percent in value since the start of the year.

Petropavlovsk has been hit hard after Gazprombank, which sells its gold and provides credit facilities, was hit by sanctions over the Ukraine war.

The miner said it would be "very challenging" to repay debt, citing also Moscow's restrictions on transferring cash out of Russia.

The group added in a statement that it was looking at selling assets, including Russian mines.

Western countries including Britain, the United States and the EU have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its assault on Ukraine.

"Petropavlovsk issued a warning to investors indicating they may be wiped out as it struggles to recover as a result of UK sanctions against a key Russian client," said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani on Thursday.

"This goes to show the instability and uncertainty surrounding any Russian linked assets which may be susceptible to extreme volatility as things change rapidly.

"While we have already seen an exodus from many companies with ties to Russia, this could further exacerbate that as investors begin to consider the real possibility of losing the majority of their investment."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Company London Petropavlovsk United Kingdom United States May Gold From

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities of ..

Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities of Opposition Platform - Reports

46 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

47 seconds ago
 US Jobless Claims Rise Higher Last Week From 55-Ye ..

US Jobless Claims Rise Higher Last Week From 55-Year Low - Labor Dept.

49 seconds ago
 Damaged roads and bridges hamper aid for S. Africa ..

Damaged roads and bridges hamper aid for S. Africa flood victims

50 seconds ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

3 minutes ago
 Cleanliness of Metro bus stations being ensured: M ..

Cleanliness of Metro bus stations being ensured: MD RWMC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.