Russian Governor's Son Escaped House Arrest In Italy Via Slovenia, Serbia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Italian prosecutors have identified up to five people from a group that helped Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, who was arrested in Italy at the US's request, escape house arrest in Milan and flee to Russia via Slovenia and Serbia, la Repubblica newspaper reported.

Uss was arrested on a US warrant in October 2022 at Milan Malpensa airport along with four other Russian citizens for money laundering and sanctions evasion. In March 2023, the Milan Appeal Court approved Uss's extradition to the US, shortly after which he escaped house arrest. Last week, Uss told Sputnik that he is in Russia, while the US has put him on Interpol's wanted list.

A group of less than 10 people, allegedly from six to seven, was involved in Uss's escape. Some of them have already been identified, about four of five people, and are under investigation, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The group reportedly escorted Uss from Italy to Slovenia using several cars and forged documents. He then fled to Serbia, from where he allegedly took a flight to Russia, according to the newspaper.

The Milan prosecutor's office is investigating the possible involvement of Russian special services, who allegedly organized and led the entire escape operation, the report said.

