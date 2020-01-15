UrduPoint.com
Russian Gov't Meeting Slated For Thursday Postponed As Cabinet Resigns - Press Service

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The first meeting of the Russian cabinet this year, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed, the government press service said on Wednesday, in the wake of the resignation of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Earlier in the day, Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin that the entire government was stepping down.

The announcement followed Putin's annual address to the parliament, during which the president voiced, among other things, initiatives to expand the parliament's powers in appointing members of the cabinet.

The Kremlin's press service subsequently announced that Putin had submitted the candidacy of the head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, Mikhail Mishustin, as the new prime minister for consideration by the lower house of parliament.

