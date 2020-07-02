Russian Interior Ministry Records No Violations Affecting Results of Vote on Amendments

The Russian Interior Ministry has not recorded any violations capable of affecting the results of the nationwide vote on amendments to the national constitution, ministry's spokeswoman, Irina Volk, said on Thursday, soon after the Central Election Commission announced that 77.92 percent of Russians backed the amendments

As many as 185,000 employees of internal affairs authorities and the national guard were working at polling places across Russia on July 1, Volk told reporters.

"Thanks to the implemented measures, not a single offense that could affect the results of the all-Russian vote was committed. After the polling places were closed, police officers ensured safe transportation of ballots to territorial election commissions," Volk said.