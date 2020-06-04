UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Open Probe Into 'Neglect Of Duty' Over Oil Spill In Norilsk

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday it was opening a criminal probe under "neglect of duty" article over failure to timely provide information on the oil spill in Norilsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday it was opening a criminal probe under "neglect of duty" article over failure to timely provide information on the oil spill in Norilsk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on Wednesday to demand investigation into the failure to timely brief the Emergencies Ministry on the oil spill at a thermal power plant.

"In connection to the late provision of information about the emergency, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 293 of the Russian Criminal Code (neglect of duty)," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

As a fuel tank collapsed at the Norilsk and Taimyr Energy Company's thermal power plant late last week, around 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel spilled, and part of it leaked into Ambarnaya River.

