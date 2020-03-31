UrduPoint.com
Russian Justice Ministry Proposes Suspending Marriage, Divorce Registration Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:04 PM

Russian Justice Ministry Proposes Suspending Marriage, Divorce Registration Amid Pandemic

The Russian Justice Ministry has suggested putting a temporary hold on all requests for marriage and divorce licenses, unless in exceptional cases, in the light of the COVOID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian Justice Ministry has suggested putting a temporary hold on all requests for marriage and divorce licenses, unless in exceptional cases, in the light of the COVOID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the unfavorable situation with the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Justice sent to the highest executive bodies of the Russian government proposals for the temporary suspension of state registration of marriage and divorce in Russia," the statement said.

The dates of marriage, which were determined earlier, must be postponed until after June 6, 2020. In exceptional cases, if the date cannot be changed, weddings should be allowed, the ministry said.

