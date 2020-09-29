Russian Military Accuses NATO of Attempting to Destroy Russia-Belarus Alliance

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is attempting to destroy the defensive alliance between Russia and Belarus by deploying forces and military equipment at the borders of the two countries, Andrey Kartapolov, the chief of Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is attempting to destroy the defensive alliance between Russia and Belarus by deploying forces and military equipment at the borders of the two countries, Andrey Kartapolov, the chief of Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Tuesday.

"NATO continues to build up its combat potential and military activity in Europe.

The deployment of NATO's military infrastructure is proceeding at an accelerated pace in the Baltics. The main goal of expanding military activity is to dismantle the military alliance of Belarus and Russia," Kartapolov, who is also the deputy defense minister, said at the seventh Russia-Belarus Forum of Regions.

The deputy defense minister added that Russia and Belarus were providing a considerable counterweight through the joint Slavic Brotherhood-2020 military drills.