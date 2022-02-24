UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Says 83 Ground Facilities Of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Disabled

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Russian military has disabled 83 ground facilities of the Ukrainian military structure after strikes, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"In total, as a result of the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces, 83 ground objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine were put out of action," Konashenkov told reporters, adding that the military has successfully completed all goals for today.

The military spokesman also said that forces of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics have managed to break through the defense of Ukrainian forces.

"Groups of troops of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics broke through the well-equipped layered defense of the armed forces of Ukraine, advanced 6-8 kilometers in-depth," Konashenkov said.

In addition, the spokesman said that Russian troops have restored the water supply to Crimea.

"The joint use of raid detachments and airborne troops in the Crimean direction ensured the advance of Russian troops to the city of Kherson. This made it possible to unblock the North Crimean Canal and restore the water supply to the Crimean peninsula," Konashenkov said.

