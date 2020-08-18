Russian Military to Hold Large-Scale Buk Missile System Training in Astrakhan

The Russian military is preparing to hold large-scale exercises of the Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems with live fire at the end of August, the Defense Ministry's Central Military District said on Tuesday

According to the statement shared on Tuesday, several units of the surface-to-air missile units have arrived at the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region.

The training will take place from August 29 to September 4 and will involve live target locating and deceptive maneuvers. Military personnel will receive individual evaluations for their conduct in the exercise, the military added.

The units taking part in this exercise were moved from their deployment positions in the Penza Region, over 550 miles away from the training ground, the statement read.