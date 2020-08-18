UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military To Hold Large-Scale Buk Missile System Training In Astrakhan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

Russian Military to Hold Large-Scale Buk Missile System Training in Astrakhan

The Russian military is preparing to hold large-scale exercises of the Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems with live fire at the end of August, the Defense Ministry's Central Military District said on Tuesday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Russian military is preparing to hold large-scale exercises of the Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems with live fire at the end of August, the Defense Ministry's Central Military District said on Tuesday.

According to the statement shared on Tuesday, several units of the surface-to-air missile units have arrived at the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region.

The training will take place from August 29 to September 4 and will involve live target locating and deceptive maneuvers. Military personnel will receive individual evaluations for their conduct in the exercise, the military added.

The units taking part in this exercise were moved from their deployment positions in the Penza Region, over 550 miles away from the training ground, the statement read.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Penza Astrakhan August September From

Recent Stories

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

11 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews work plan of Ministry ..

41 minutes ago

'Ball in Russia's court' on nuclear treaty talks: ..

1 minute ago

As Amazon burns, farmers defend lighting fires to ..

1 minute ago

Security top priority: Deputy Commissioner

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.