Russian Missile Barrage On Ukraine City Kills 17
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Three Russian missiles crashed into Ukraine's historic city of Chernigiv on Wednesday, killing 17 people, as officials pleaded for more air defence systems from allies
Chernigiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Three Russian missiles crashed into Ukraine's historic city of Chernigiv on Wednesday, killing 17 people, as officials pleaded for more air defence systems from allies.
Pools of blood gathered on the street at the scene of one strike, where rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble and carried away the wounded on stretchers, official images showed.
Buildings and cars across the centre of the northern city were destroyed in the strike.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has urged allies to send more missiles to thwart Russian aerial attacks, said Ukraine lacked the weapons it needed to intercept the three missiles that struck Chernigiv.
Resident Olga Samoilenko told AFP how she ducked with her children into the corridor of their apartment building for protection when the first missile exploded.
"Our neighbours were already there. We started shouting for everyone to fall to the floor. They did. There were two more explosions. Then we ran to the parking lot," the 33-year-old said.
The official death toll grew to 17 during the day, while emergency services said 60 people -- including three children -- had been wounded.
"Search and rescue operations are ongoing," their statement added.
- Zelensky questions West's resolve -
