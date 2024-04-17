Open Menu

Russian Missile Barrage On Ukraine City Kills 17

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 17

Three Russian missiles crashed into Ukraine's historic city of Chernigiv on Wednesday, killing 17 people, as officials pleaded for more air defence systems from allies

Chernigiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Three Russian missiles crashed into Ukraine's historic city of Chernigiv on Wednesday, killing 17 people, as officials pleaded for more air defence systems from allies.

Pools of blood gathered on the street at the scene of one strike, where rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble and carried away the wounded on stretchers, official images showed.

Buildings and cars across the centre of the northern city were destroyed in the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has urged allies to send more missiles to thwart Russian aerial attacks, said Ukraine lacked the weapons it needed to intercept the three missiles that struck Chernigiv.

Resident Olga Samoilenko told AFP how she ducked with her children into the corridor of their apartment building for protection when the first missile exploded.

"Our neighbours were already there. We started shouting for everyone to fall to the floor. They did. There were two more explosions. Then we ran to the parking lot," the 33-year-old said.

The official death toll grew to 17 during the day, while emergency services said 60 people -- including three children -- had been wounded.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing," their statement added.

- Zelensky questions West's resolve -

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia From Blood

Recent Stories

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

3 minutes ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

3 minutes ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

3 minutes ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

3 minutes ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3 minutes ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

13 minutes ago
Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

7 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

7 minutes ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act ..

Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

7 minutes ago
 Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

14 minutes ago
 Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: ..

Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World