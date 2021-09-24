Russian Navy to Receive Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier in 2023 as Planned- Shipbuilder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will deliver the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier to the Russian navy in 2023 if no new flaws are revealed, USC CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Admiral Kuznetsov is the only ship of this type in the Russian navy. It is currently undergoing repairs and modernization at the Severomorsk-based 35th shipyard.

"Under our contract, all the dock works should be completed by the beginning of 2023, everything is fine.

But we have another problem," Rakhmanov said.

When the contract for carrier repairs was signed, it was assumed that only one of the four gas turbine units should be unloaded and repaired, the USC head recalled.

"But the situation changed, it turned out that all the four turbine units need to be repaired, which will take between 10 and 11 months. However, despite this, we will deliver the vessel to the fleet in 2023 as it is planned if no new flaws are revealed," Rakhmanov assured.