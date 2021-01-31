UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman To Look Into Reported Use Of Stun Guns On Protesters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:00 PM

Russian Ombudswoman to Look Into Reported Use of Stun Guns on Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The Russian ombudswoman told Sputnik she will look into reports of police using stun guns on unarmed protesters in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

Short clips shared on social media appeared to show protesters being prodded with electroshock devices before they were carried away by police officers in riot gear.

"Every such incident needs to be thoroughly clarified to see whether it happened and how it was filmed. We need to listen to both sides to make a decision," Tatyana Moskalkova said.

Protesters gathered for an illegal rally in Saint Isaac's Square in St.

Petersburg. A Sputnik correspondent said at least once police officer appeared to have been injured under unclear circumstances.

Parallel protests took place across Russia in what was the second weekend of demonstrations organized illegally to put pressure on the government over opposition activist Alexey Navalny's detention.

Some 2,000 people demonstrated in Moscow, according to the police. Emergency authorities told Sputnik that a van belonging to the National Guard caught fire due to a "technical glitch." No one was hurt.

