Art, Craft Training Classes Begin At Qasr-e-Behbood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The training classes of fabric printing, art and craft for women started at Qasr-e-Behbood under the Social Welfare Department here on Monday.

Manager Rehana Yasmin along with Principal Stitching Unit Diamond Lions Madam Jamila inaugurated the training courses.

Instructors Samia, Khadija, Maida and others were present on the occasion.

Manager Rehana Yasmin said that after completion of training classes, the students would be able to earn their livelihood respectfully by sitting at their homes. She said that different vocational skills are being imparted to women at the institute.

