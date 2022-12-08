Russian Opposition TV Channel Dozhd Terminates Broadcasting in Estonia - Reports

UrduPoint.com

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian tv channel Dozhd (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) is terminating its broadcasting in Estonia after the Latvian authorities revoked its license, which allowed it to air content in the European Union, the United States and other countries, Estonian media reported on Thursday.

The broadcaster will cease its operation in Latvia and Lithuania from Thursday for "posing threats to state security and public order," Postimees newspaper said.

Earlier this week, Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council revoked the broadcasting license of the Russian opposition news outlet in the Baltic country. The decision was made despite the broadcaster terminating its contract with its host, Alexey Korostelev, after he said on air that the TV channel was allegedly assisting Russian forces. According to the broadcaster's presenter, Ekaterina Kotrikadze (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), Korostelev's remark was "erroneous and categorically not acceptable for the entire editorial board.

Last week, the broadcaster, which relocated from Russia to Latvia in June, was fined 10,000 Euros ($10,500) for showing a map depicting Crimea as part of Russia. Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks called for the revocation of Dozhd employees' permission to stay in the country so that they would return to Russia.

In early March, Dozhd announced it was temporarily ceasing work in Russia following an appeal by the Prosecutor General's Office to the country's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, requesting the restriction of access to the broadcaster's resources, due to calls for extremist activities, massive violations of public order, as well as for disseminating false information about the special operation in Ukraine. Later that day, Roskomnadzor said that it had granted the request.

