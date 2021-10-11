UrduPoint.com

Russian Pacific Fleet Conducts Air Defense Drill In Sea Of Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Two ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet have carried out ten missile launches in the Sea of Japan, as part of planned air defense drills, the press service of the Russian Eastern Military District informs.

"The firing was conducted on target missiles launched from small missile and small anti-submarine ships. 10 missile launches were carried out during the exercise," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Two Russian Navy Pacific Fleet ships participated in the drills: guided missile cruiser Varyag and large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs.

The exercise was part of the final check covering the summer combat training period.

