Russian Parliamentary Commission Plans to Discuss Info on US Biolabs in Nigeria - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Russian parliamentary commission for investigating the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine is planning to discuss information from the Russian Defense Ministry regarding alleged US laboratories in Nigeria, the country from where the current monkeypox outbreak originated, Konstantin Kosachev, one of the commission's co-chairs, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces said on Friday that there are at least four US biological laboratories in Nigeria.

"The commission intends to discuss the defense ministry's information about the possible involvement of US biolaboratories in the emergence of monkeypox," Kosachev said.