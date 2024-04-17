Open Menu

Russian Peacekeepers Started Withdrawal From Nagorno-Karabakh: Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Russian peacekeepers started withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh: Kremlin

Russian peacekeepers have begun withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's recapture of the disputed territory from Armenian separatists last year, the Kremlin said Wednesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Russian peacekeepers have begun withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's recapture of the disputed territory from Armenian separatists last year, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Azerbaijani state media reported this week that Russian troops had begun leaving positions held as part of a Moscow-brokered 2020 ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan.

They posted videos and photos showing armoured vehicles with Russian flags purportedly driving out of the territory.

Asked on Wednesday about the reports that Russian peacekeepers had started a withdrawal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, that's true."

He did not provide further details.

Russia had deployed the 2,000-strong peacekeeping force as part of a deal to end a bloody six-week offensive in 2020 that saw Azerbaijani forces seize swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Yerevan Baku Azerbaijan 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

5 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinc ..

Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomo ..

Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow

1 hour ago
 'Battle of Brain-II' competition held at NUML

'Battle of Brain-II' competition held at NUML

5 minutes ago
 European stock markets rebound after heavy losses

European stock markets rebound after heavy losses

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

3 hours ago
vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

3 hours ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

3 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

4 hours ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

4 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World