Russian Peacekeepers Started Withdrawal From Nagorno-Karabakh: Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Russian peacekeepers have begun withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's recapture of the disputed territory from Armenian separatists last year, the Kremlin said Wednesday
Azerbaijani state media reported this week that Russian troops had begun leaving positions held as part of a Moscow-brokered 2020 ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan.
They posted videos and photos showing armoured vehicles with Russian flags purportedly driving out of the territory.
Asked on Wednesday about the reports that Russian peacekeepers had started a withdrawal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, that's true."
He did not provide further details.
Russia had deployed the 2,000-strong peacekeeping force as part of a deal to end a bloody six-week offensive in 2020 that saw Azerbaijani forces seize swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding areas.
