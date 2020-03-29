Russian Prime Minister Names New Media Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Sunday appointed Andrei Lipov, a former chief of the presidential directorate for communication technology, to head the country's media oversight agency, Roskomnadzor.

The decree was published on the government's website and takes effect immediately.

Lipov's predecessor, Alexander Zharov, was appointed chief executive of the Russian energy giant Gazprom's media holding this week for a three-year stint. The 55-year-old had served as Roskomnadzor boss for eight years.