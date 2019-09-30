Russian Private Company Planing to Design Cargo Spacecraft

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Russian private company International Space Transportation Systems (MTKS), which was founded by former employees of the S7 Space company, is planing to design a cheap cargo spacecraft, the MTKS told Sputnik.

"The reusable cargo spacecraft will be designed in close cooperation with subsidiaries of Roscosmos, Rosatom and Rostec," the company said.