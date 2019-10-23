Russian Railway Machine-Building Giant Mulls Supplying Egypt With New Passenger Cars - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russian CJSC Transmashholding, the largest manufacturer of locomotives and rail equipment in the country, could potentially supply over 200 new train cars to Egypt, the company's CEO Kirill Lipa told Sputnik ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We will supply the cars that meet the requirements of the Cairo metro. There are several lines there and a few competitions. We are talking about 250 cars that need to be manufactured and introduced to the third line," Lipa said on Wednesday.

According to Transmashholding CEO, Egypt is also interested in the purchase of 100 Russian sleepers, in addition to the existing contract on the delivery of passenger cars of three different travel classes.

"Potentially they [Egypt] want to buy 100 extra comfort sleeping cars," Lipa told Sputnik.

He added that the Transmashholding company also expects to sell its locomotives, built at its facility in South Africa, to Vietnam and Thailand.

The Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, kicks off on Wednesday. Over 40 African nations will be represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others will send their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.