(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian upper house's speaker, told journalists about discussing the renovation of the Cuban railway system with the country's leadership during her ongoing visit.

"We have already had a comprehensive discussion regarding the aspects of various projects with Vice President [of the Council of Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz], the co-chair of the intergovernmental commission.

For example, the project of reconstructing the Cuban railroads," Matviyenko said.

She added that it was a promising initiative that would drastically improve the Cuban transportation infrastructure.

Matviyenko's visit is timed to the 500th anniversary of the foundation of Havana.