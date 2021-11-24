Serbia is set to ink an agreement with Russia for the modernization and construction of Belgrade railway network, which will enable the country to benefit from Russian technical expertise and supply of rolling stock and trams, Andrey Khripunov, Russia's trade representative in Serbia, told Sputnik on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Serbia is set to ink an agreement with Russia for the modernization and construction of Belgrade railway network, which will enable the country to benefit from Russian technical expertise and supply of rolling stock and trams, Andrey Khripunov, Russia's trade representative in Serbia, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Monday, Belgrade Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić said that the agreement on the reconstruction of the city's railway network and the purchase of Russian trams is likely to be signed by the end of the year. Earlier in November, he said that the agreement was expected to be signed during a meeting of Serbian and Russian presidents in Sochi on November 25.

"Belgrade Diameters, a project for the construction of an urban and suburban railway with a possible supply of Russian rolling stock, construction of new suburban routes, is in a very active stage. A lot has already been done. The project was actively discussed in October during a meeting of the intergovernmental commission under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov from the Russian side.

Recently, a lot has been happening on it almost on a daily basis, it is in a high degree of readiness for signature," Khripunov said.

At the same time, he noted that the date of signature, as well as the number of documents is still unknown. He also did not mention the cost of the agreement, saying it will be determined by the requests of the customer, namely the Serbian side and the city of Belgrade.

Khripunov confirmed that the talks on the purchase of Russian trams by Belgrade are also underway. According to him, Serbia intends to buy vehicles produced by Russia's Sinara-Transport Machines Holding.

"It is difficult to say whether it will be the topic of this visit or the follow-up ones, but such topic exists. The project is promising, there are chances of its successful implementation over time," the trade representative added.

Khripunov also expressed confidence that the forthcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will have a positive effect on trade and economic cooperation and will inspire development in all areas.