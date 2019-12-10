Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed Until March - Source in Khartoum

The seventh meeting of the Russian-Sudanese ministerial committee for trade and economic cooperation has been postponed until this coming March, an official source in Sudan's Energy Ministry told Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The seventh meeting of the Russian-Sudanese ministerial committee for trade and economic cooperation has been postponed until this coming March, an official source in Sudan's Energy Ministry told Sputnik.

Preparations for the next meeting, initially scheduled for earlier in 2020, were discussed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and his Sudanese counterpart, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, on December 6.

"It was agreed between the Russian and Sudanese parties that the joint ministerial committee's meeting for the 7th session, which will be held in the capital of Khartoum, be postponed until the last week of March 2020," the source said.

The official also said that some new petroleum exploration projects� were underway between Sudan's Energy Ministry and a Russian company.

He stated that the funding issue was the main obstacle to implementing the two countries' joint initiatives, including plans to build dams, nuclear power plants, infrastructure and a Russian ophthalmology center in Sudan.

Moscow and Khartoum maintain a strong economic and political partnership. The ministerial committee has met annually since 2013 to discuss joint cooperation in trade and politics.