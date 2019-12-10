UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed Until March - Source In Khartoum

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed Until March - Source in Khartoum

The seventh meeting of the Russian-Sudanese ministerial committee for trade and economic cooperation has been postponed until this coming March, an official source in Sudan's Energy Ministry told Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The seventh meeting of the Russian-Sudanese ministerial committee for trade and economic cooperation has been postponed until this coming March, an official source in Sudan's Energy Ministry told Sputnik.

Preparations for the next meeting, initially scheduled for earlier in 2020, were discussed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and his Sudanese counterpart, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, on December 6.

"It was agreed between the Russian and Sudanese parties that the joint ministerial committee's meeting for the 7th session, which will be held in the capital of Khartoum, be postponed until the last week of March 2020," the source said.

The official also said that some new petroleum exploration projects� were underway between Sudan's Energy Ministry and a Russian company.

He stated that the funding issue was the main obstacle to implementing the two countries' joint initiatives, including plans to build dams, nuclear power plants, infrastructure and a Russian ophthalmology center in Sudan.

Moscow and Khartoum maintain a strong economic and political partnership. The ministerial committee has met annually since 2013 to discuss joint cooperation in trade and politics.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company Khartoum Sudan March December 2020

Recent Stories

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

16 seconds ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

48 seconds ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

50 seconds ago

Lok Virsa to exhibit Quaid's vintage car on 25th D ..

51 seconds ago

Putin Always Highly Appreciated Late Ex-Moscow May ..

55 seconds ago

“Ali Zafar harassed me on multiple occasions,” ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.