Russian, Turkish Military Conduct Joint Patrolling In Syria - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Russian, Turkish Military Conduct Joint Patrolling in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian and Turkish troops have conducted joint patrolling in Syria's north, Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the Syrian Reconciliation, said.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place along the Qamishli-Sheyrek-Javharia-Sheyrek-Qamishli route," Zhuravlev said, in addition to patrolling by the military police in the provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah.

The military official said air force had conducted surveillance as well.

According to Zhuravlev, Turkey has registered no instances of firing by illegal armed groups within the territory under its control, while Russia has registered two instances of firing - one in Aleppo and Hasakah each - by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia).

Last October, Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding that stipulated that units of Russian military police and Syrian border control be deployed on the Syrian edge of the area within which Turkey launched its Operation Peace Spring last fall. Under the memorandum, the Russian, Turkish and Syrian forces were to conduct regular patrolling of the area to ensure the deal's implementation after the termination of active armed hostilities.

