Russian Upper House Commission Has Data On Preparation Of Riots In Moscow - Klimov

Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:09 PM

Russian Upper House Commission Has Data on Preparation of Riots in Moscow - Klimov

The Russian Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty has materials on the preparation of riots in Moscow during elections, commission head Andrey Klimov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russian Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty has materials on the preparation of riots in Moscow during elections, commission head Andrey Klimov said Tuesday.

"Our studies show that there were attempts to interfere in the election process in the Russian Federation, but the final results were not the ones that the organizers had expected," the lawmaker said.

He said the commission "has materials on the preparation of mass riots in Moscow during the election period."

Election Riots Moscow Russia

