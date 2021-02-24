Russian Will Respond to New EU sanctions, Possibly Asymmetrically - Envoy to EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Moscow will find a way to respond to the new sanctions of Brussels, it is possible that the reaction will be asymmetric, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday.

"In the event of further destructive actions of the European Union, Russia will not sit idly, but will find appropriate ways and methods to influence the situation," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"You can call it an asymmetric response or otherwise, but, of course, such actions will not remain without consequences," the diplomat emphasized.