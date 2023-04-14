(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about a prototype of the first mixed reality glasses developed in Russia, how often Russians experience psychological violence at work, and how doctors in Novosibirsk saved a woman with a rare heart disease.

Russian startups have developed a prototype of the country's first mixed reality glasses that can be used in industrial enterprises, in medicine, education, and will be able to replace modern smartphones in the future, the National Technological Initiative (NTI) told Sputnik

"A SKADI Technologies team from Saint Petersburg Mining University has developed a prototype of Russia's first mixed reality glasses. They can be used to work at industrial enterprises, in medicine, education and will be able to replace modern smartphones in the future," the NTI said.

The development is based on the birdbath display technology. This method suggests that the rays that pass through a special translucent mirror be reflected at an angle of 90 degrees directly into the human eye.

"With the help of finger movements and various gestures, a person can control the user interface of the glasses' operating system. This combination of real and digital worlds contributes to a more effective immersion in the working environment, and all the necessary information is in front of the user's eyes. Thanks to this, the glasses can be used in various industries � from industrial security to surfing the internet," the company added.

As of now, the developers have prepared three versions of the glasses � glasses with one screen, glasses with two screens, and a device built into a helmet. The battery life of the devices will be approximately six hours.

Russians have started complaining more about experiencing psychological violence at work � the figure of those being abused has increased from 31% to 40% over the past four years, a fresh poll by job search service SuperJob showed on Friday.

"The number of Russians complaining about abuse at work is growing: 31% � in 2019, 40% � now," the study said, adding that 45% of respondents have not experienced psychological violence, while the rest of the respondents refrained from answering.

Most often, respondents aged from 25 to 34 years old spoke about abusive relationships within their work team, according to the findings.

Russians consider the main manifestations of abuse at work to be situations when the labor code is violated � voluntary-compulsory overtime work, delays in paying salaries and the execution of instructions that are not related to work activities (30%).

Another 23% of Russians faced abuse of power, 15% � humiliation and 13% �emotional pressure.

Other forms of abuse at work mentioned by respondents include psychological pressure (13%), raised voices and insults (12% each), threats and blackmail (11%). Less often, respondents mentioned rudeness (8%), ignorance, neglect and arrogance (7%), ridicule and bullying (5%), nepotism (5%), obscene language (4%), gossip and harassment (3% each).

Specialists at the Meshalkin National Medical Research Center in the city of Novosibirsk have saved a woman with a life-threatening pathology � a rare thickening of the interventricular septum of the heart, the clinic said on Friday.

The pathology is the leading cause of sudden cardiac death. With this pathology, the thickness of the septum reaches 25-30 millimeters or more � when normally it should stand at 9-10 millimeters � which interferes with the normal filling of the heart with blood. The defect is usually anatomically located under the aortic valve and the operation is performed through access from the aorta, but in the 30-year-old patient, the thickening of the septum turned out to be in an atypical place � at the top of the left ventricle.

"The hypertrophied tissue blocked the possibility of ... inflow of blood into the left ventricle of the heart. None of the country's cardiosurgical centers agreed to help her due to a lack of experience in such operations. At the same time, the patient's condition worsened � she suffered from shortness of breath, weakness, fainting, palpitations," the center said in a statement.

The center decided to perform a surgery that would save her life � apical myectomy � becoming the first to carry it out in Russia.

"We had not previously performed apical myectomy in Russia, also because there are very few such patients: we are dealing with a genetically determined feature of the heart, and there is a very high probability that the unusual localization of thickening is associated with a rare subtype of this genetic mutation," the statement read.

After the surgery, the patient's shortness of breath disappeared, the volume of blood filling the left ventricle reached the norm of 90 milliliters against 30 milliliters before. This means that her body no longer feels a lack of oxygen. The doctors are hoping the treatment will have a long-term effect.