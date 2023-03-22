UrduPoint.com

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Repulses Attack Of Surface Drones In Sevastopol - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:30 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russia's Black Sea Fleet repulsed an attack by surface drones in Sevastopol on Wednesday morning, warships were not damaged, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"In the early morning, our fleet repelled an attack by surface drones.

In total, three objects have been destroyed by this hour. They tried to penetrate the bay, our sailors fired at them from small arms. Air defense also worked out on an air target. Warships were not damaged," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

