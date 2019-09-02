UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Middle East Settlement With UAE Foreign Minister - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:57 AM

Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian deputy foreign minister and special presidential representative for the Middle East and Africa, has discussed the Middle East settlement with Anwar Gargash, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Dubai, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian deputy foreign minister and special presidential representative for the Middle East and Africa, has discussed the Middle East settlement with Anwar Gargash, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Dubai, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"[The sides] have confirmed having overlapping approaches to the peaceful settlement of existing conflicts in the region through establishing an inclusive political process under the auspices of the United Nations and simultaneously fighting against the terrorist threat," the ministry said.

Currently there are multiple conflicts that plague the region, including ongoing civil wars in Syria and Yemen, an uncertainty about the Iran nuclear deal and a dead-end in Israel-Palestine relations.

