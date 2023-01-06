UrduPoint.com

Russia's Defense Ministry Says To Train Some 1,000 Tajikistan's Military Personnel In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Russia's Defense Ministry Says to Train Some 1,000 Tajikistan's Military Personnel in 2023

TAJIKISTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Russian military instructors of the 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan will train 1,000 specialists for the republic's armed forces in 2023, the press office of Russia's Central Military District announced on Friday.

"The training will be carried out simultaneously at two ranges - Lyaur and Sambuli - in 14 military specialties," the office said.

According to the military, the training will be carried out on handling T-72 tanks, BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launchers, 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery guns, and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers.

The military instructors will also train scouts, grenadiers, and other professional soldiers.

After the three-month training, the republic's troops will test-fire combat vehicles' weaponry, small arms, and grenade launchers.

The 201st military base is Russia's largest military overseas facility. The base is stationed in the Tajik cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. It has infantry, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, aid defense, and communications units.

